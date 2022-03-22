Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLFF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $$3.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.