Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,414,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,315% compared to the average daily volume of 22,045 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 77.26%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

