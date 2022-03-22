StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

