StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.62.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
