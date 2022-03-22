StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

