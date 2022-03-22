StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

