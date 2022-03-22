StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

