StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI opened at $50.68 on Friday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
