StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $50.68 on Friday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

