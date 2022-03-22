StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.