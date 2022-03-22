StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

