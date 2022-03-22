StockNews.com Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Buy

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

