StockNews.com Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Buy

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $43.71.
Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
