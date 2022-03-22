Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 46,029 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 11,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 213,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

