Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

