Strategic Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 76,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 406,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.