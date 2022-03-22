Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

