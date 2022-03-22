Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,128 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

