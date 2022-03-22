Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSB. StockNews.com raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

