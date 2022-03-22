Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 9,782 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

