Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $469,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

