Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

