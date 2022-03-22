Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
