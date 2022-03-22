SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $787.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $565.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.