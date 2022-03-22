Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 97,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,146. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

