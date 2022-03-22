Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $314.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,979 shares of company stock worth $44,626,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

