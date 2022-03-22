Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($7.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 350 ($4.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 575 ($7.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($809,142.97). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,426.54).

SYNT opened at GBX 305.60 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.60. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

About Synthomer (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.