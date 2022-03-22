Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 2.6%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49. 1,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.