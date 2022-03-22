TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

