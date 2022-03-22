TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $185.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
