TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $185.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 619,324 shares of company stock worth $7,420,287. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

