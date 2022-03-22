Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.64 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $393.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $784.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

