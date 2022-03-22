Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

