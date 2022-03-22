Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.