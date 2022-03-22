Teradyne, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.