Teradyne, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

