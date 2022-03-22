The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.