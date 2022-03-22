The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,309. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

