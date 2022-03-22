The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €930.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,021.98) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($659.34) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €685.00 ($752.75) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €757.54 ($832.46).
