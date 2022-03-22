The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

