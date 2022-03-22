The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $153.94 and a 52 week high of $216.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

