The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

HSY stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $153.94 and a 1-year high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

