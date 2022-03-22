The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MCS stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Marcus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

