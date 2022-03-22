The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

