The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $328.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.85.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded down $5.71 on Monday, hitting $245.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.98. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

