The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

