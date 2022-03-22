The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

TJX opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

