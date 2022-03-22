The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

TJX opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

