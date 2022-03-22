The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

UTG opened at GBX 1,142.50 ($15.04) on Monday. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

About The Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.