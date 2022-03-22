The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).
UTG opened at GBX 1,142.50 ($15.04) on Monday. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31.
About The Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Featured Stories
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.