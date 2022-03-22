The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,966. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $257.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

