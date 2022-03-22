THEKEY Trading Up 1.1% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $15,297.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

