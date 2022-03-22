TheStreet Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

