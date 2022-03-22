Thoughtworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 249 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWKS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

