Threadgill Financial LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. eBay makes up 1.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $55.32. 5,909,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

