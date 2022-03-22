Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

CURV opened at $8.25 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

