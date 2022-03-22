Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 50,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,303 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

