Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 50,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,303 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 2.13.
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
