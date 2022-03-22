Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,729% compared to the typical daily volume of 48 call options.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

